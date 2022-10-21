Robbie makes a splash at angling meet
Robbie Jamieson from Ardrishaig is pictured with the dogfish that won him the monthly shore competition organised by Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club at Ardgour on Sunday. A club spokesperson said: ‘Robbie only recently joined the club and has has a successful season so far with quite a few wins under his belt.’