Public drop-in for wind farm proposal

The company behind a proposed wind farm near Inveraray is holding a public drop-in session in the town next week.

Residents can see the plans for Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park at the Inveraray Inn on Tuesday, October 25 from 4.30pm – 8pm.

After reducing the scale of its initial proposal, Ridge Clean Energy hopes to erect 15 turbines with a total generating capacity of between 50 and 70 Megawatts (MW), revised from a total of 100MW, with turbines reaching 180 metres high to blade tips, reduced from 200 metres.

The proposed site would be less than three miles north of Inveraray, to the east of the A819 road towards Cladich.

A spokesperson for Ridge Clean Energy said: ‘We are pleased to invite all local residents to our exhibition to update them on the plans for Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park, and to allow the opportunity to meet and question the team on the proposals.

‘If you are unavailable to attend the event, information is available on the project website ridgecleanenergy.com/ladyfield-consultation.’

With surveying work still to be completed, Ridge Clean Energy has yet to submit its planning application.

A spokesperson for Inveraray Community Council said: ‘Ridge Clean has made an attempt to engage with the community, helping us for the past 18 months to two years, including to put on our Warm Spaces Initiative in the George Hotel, which is designed to give the elderly in Inveraray a warm space to come to this winter, and with our efforts to restore Inveraray Pier.’

Its CEO, Dine Glasgow, told the Advertiser earlier in the year: ‘We want to contribute to the community.

‘We can bring our expertise in raising money to assist Inspire Inveraray and the community council.’