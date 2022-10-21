Photograph of the Week – October 21 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

John Mackay, Inveraray, took this evening shot over Tarbert while attending Tarbert Music Festival last month.

He said: ‘I love Tarbert, Loch Fyne and visit it regularly, and have done since 1970.

‘I attended the Tarbert Music Festival and thought it was absolutely fabulous.

‘The community came together like I have never seen before and the buzz on the Quay was unbelievable. Young and old all turned out.

‘At night the atmosphere was electric, and, although I was aware of the ongoing works round the town, I hadn’t seen the result and it was just stupendous.

‘The lights round the bay and the new bollards and Harbour street lights seem to define the place – it was absolutely wonderful.

I was jamming in the Frigate on Sunday night and took this picture on my iPhone when I came out and the place was buzzing. Fantastic.’

If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk