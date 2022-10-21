New business a tonic for town centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One independent pharmacy is set to become two in Lochgilphead with the purchase of the former Lloyds property in the town.

Susan Paterson, owner of Argyll Pharmacy for the past eight years, is delighted to have had the chance to expand her business in the town – which will be called Truhealth Pharmacy – and hopes to build on Argyll Pharmacy’s place as a firm fixture in Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street down the years.

Susan said: ‘I never thought in a million years that this kind of opportunity would come up because independent pharmacies are so few and far between.

‘When the previous owner of Argyll Pharmacy, Mr McNulty, was selling the business, I jumped at the chance to buy it, because I wanted to run my own business, something I had sought to do for a long time.

‘When Lloyds put the pharmacy up for sale, I put in an offer, but you’re never quite sure until everything goes through.

‘While that’s all happening and you’re still running your existing business you’ve just got to be confident, and roll with it.

‘Even with the changing of computer systems on the Friday night before the Saturday opening, their engineer said it would never be up and running, but with the right expertise we got there.’

Susan explained her dual motivation for buying the property, the site of former jewellers’ shop Donald Crawford.

‘From a personal point of view, you of course want to protect your own business, but I hope through Truhealth we can deliver the continuity of service the community looks for.’

Susan, who has 20 years’ experience as a qualified pharmacist, also wants to recruit a third pharmacist to help cover the specialist position across the two stores, while retaining Lloyds’ existing store employees.

Susan explained: ‘I would like to hire another pharmacist to work four or five days a week, which would make providing all the services we want to easier.

‘Those employed by Lloyds will stay on with the Truhealth pharmacy.’

Susan hopes that continuity will help the business grow for Mid Argyll customers, and promote healthier living in the community.

She added: ‘The Argyll Pharmacy will be more retail based, and we plan for Truhealth to be more services based; offering a range of different services like travel vaccinations and advice, ear syringing, smoking cessation one-to-one sessions, and weight management help.

‘People’s prescriptions will be available from both pharmacies.

‘Allowing us to offer a wider range of services means better service provision.

‘It’s good for people to have the continuity with the same employees and premises they are used to.

‘I hope also that by using a wider range of suppliers rather than just one wholesaler as was the case for Lloyds, I can offer more across both service and retail parts of the business.’