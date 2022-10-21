Mid Argyll youngsters take part in 2022 Mòd

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll youngsters may have missed out on bringing home the silverware this week from The Royal National Mòd, but that did not stop them from having lots of fun and making Mòd memories.

Young singers Feorlin Renton, Joni MacDougall, Sophie Philips, Carly Cranston and Ella Fyfe, together with tutors Christine Johnston and Josie Campbell, made their way to Perth, where the Mòd is being held this year, so the girls could take part in the S13 solo singing mixed P6/7 and Solo singing, learner girls 13-15 competitions.

Margaret Renton said: ‘The children and parents cannot thank singing tutors Josie Campbell and Christine Johnston enough for their decades of time, love and dedication to the children in teaching them Gaelic song.’

And Sophie Philips, one of the Gaelic singers in Mid Argyll, said of her singing teachers: ‘Christine is a wonderful teacher. She is caring and funny and I love going for my Gaelic lessons.’