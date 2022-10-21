Memorial service for fallen firefighter

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A special memorial plaque will be unveiled in Inveraray next Saturday to remember a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty almost 44 years ago.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ Drummond of Inveraray Fire Station lost his life while fighting a fire at the Crinan Hotel on October 29, 1978.

To honour his memory, the Fire Brigades Union will be unveiling a Red Plaque, mounted on the wall of Inveraray Fire Station, as well as holding a short ceremony next Saturday, October 29.

Ross Pollock, area official for the FBU, said: ‘The Red Plaque Scheme has created memorials since 2017 for firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

‘Each Red Plaque commemorates a moment in local history and offering a place of reflection for the community. Each plaque is funded by the Firefighters’ 100 Lottery, a charitable initiative run by the Fire Brigades Union.

‘Since the scheme began, red plaques remembering more than fifty firefighters have been presented across the UK with each plaque unveiled at a ceremony attended by serving firefighters, FBU representatives, community members, fire chiefs and the family, friends and former colleagues of fallen firefighters.’

The unveiling ceremony will be held next Saturday from 2.30pm to 3.15pm, with an open invitation to all wishing to attend to show their respects.

The ceremony will include speeches from FBU senior officials and SFRS senior officers, with SFRS heritage group vehicles also in attendance. There will be laying of wreaths, and all attendees are welcome for light refreshments at Inveraray Fire Station.