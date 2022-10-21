Letters to the editor – October 21 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead is gleaming

I had a lovely day out in Lochgilphead recently, which now must be a contender for the prettiest-places-to-visit-in-Scotland award.

What a spruced-up change, with the new play park and front shoreline green revamped with the newly painted shop fronts gleaming alongside the green granite pavements and surely one of the best kept tidiest and cleanest towns in all of Argyll. Well done Argyll and Bute Council.

Stephen Jones, Oban

Used postage stamp appeal

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help, please cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to me, Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR. You can email me at: stamps4gdftb@live.co.uk.

Thank you to everyone who has donated in the past, your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Myrna Chave, Surrey.

Is the Union based on law – or consent?

As we await the decision of the Supreme Court on whether the Scottish Parliament has the ability to legislate to hold a referendum on Scottish independence, the nature of the UK itself is under scrutiny.

It has been acknowledged that the UK is a multinational state, with nations free to leave if they want to.

However, apart from Northern Ireland and in the absence of a written constitution, there are no legally or politically agreed ways of allowing this to happen.

If it is decided by the Supreme Court that the Scottish Parliament does not have the ability to determine Scotland’s future, it is then in the hands of the British state to agree to this.

Even if the Supreme Court decides that it does, the UK Government does not have to abide by the result of any such referendum, although one would hope it would.

Given the current mood in Westminster, it would not be unexpected for it to legislate to reverse this judicial defeat.

This clearly changes the nature of the Union, from what it was believed to be one based on consent, to one based on law.

So, we have the obvious contradiction of a UK Government that accepts that Scotland can become independent, as was illustrated by the vote in 2014, but none of the leading UK parties is willing to outline how such a political goal can be achieved.

The Supreme Court will not provide the answer to how Scotland can determine its own future, this will be a decision for politicians.

If continued SNP victories in elections are simply to be disregarded, the onus is on the UK political parties to outline in what circumstances such a vote can take place.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh