Leader – October 21 2022

Dangerous speeding was brought to the paper’s attention this week, with Inveraray residents irate about fast driving through the town’s Newton area.

The authorities can only do so much to enforce local speed limits with the high volume of traffic they will encounter on one of Argyll’s busiest roads, but it also is the responsibility of drivers, from those who know every rise and corner of the A83 road to first-time visitors, to respect the main roads through places that are not just sleepy Scottish country retreats but energetic and engaged communities where people actually live and work.

That is all that the people using the pavements, and taking short but essential journeys into the centre of their town, are asking for.

Elsewhere, we know that Argyll’s ancient culture is of national importance, from ancient standing stones to sagas of Viking settlement.

And judging by the past week’s events, there is plenty of modern culture going on too, from high-class drama in Ardrishaig to fun-filled music festivals in Ardfern.

Enormous credit must go to the Mid Argyll Arts Association and to the MOJO organisers for their hard work.