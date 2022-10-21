Kiltwalkers stroll it for charity
The North Knapdale Strollers battled bucketing rain and blisters last Saturday to raise £500 for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity in Lochgilphead – a fantastic return for their rain-soaked ramble.
Setting off from the Crinan basin around noon, the eight-strong team headed east along the canal, pausing for a packed lunch at Cairnbaan before descending on the MS Centre, where a very warm welcome awaited them from Karen McCurry and Maggie Dodds – and delicious cake.
A Strollers spokesperson said: ‘Around £500 was raised, and the Strollers wish to thank all those generous souls who contributed.’