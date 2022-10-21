Kiltwalkers stroll it for charity

The North Knapdale Strollers, from left: Liz Lees, Catherine MacLennan, Louise Logue, Mary Gauld, John Diamond, Libby MacDonald, Chris Tabraham and Dexter the dog, by the Add Estuary. Photo: Mike Lindup.

The North Knapdale Strollers battled bucketing rain and blisters last Saturday to raise £500 for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity in Lochgilphead – a fantastic return for their rain-soaked ramble.

Setting off from the Crinan basin around noon, the eight-strong team headed east  along the canal, pausing for a packed lunch at Cairnbaan before descending on the MS Centre, where a very warm welcome awaited them from Karen McCurry and Maggie Dodds – and delicious cake.

A Strollers spokesperson said: ‘Around £500 was raised, and the Strollers wish to thank all those generous souls who contributed.’

