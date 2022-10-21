From our files – Friday October 21, 2022
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday, October 19, 2012
Tarbert – Argyll is premier seafood destination
Businesses in Tarbert will join forces this weekend to promote the village as a high-
end holiday destination for seafood lovers.
Local restaurants, hoteliers, food producers and Tarbert Harbour Authority have
collectively taken a stand at the BBC Good Food Show Scotland to promote the
produce available in the village.
The businesses, Café Barge, Prentice Seafoods, Anchor Hotel, Tarbert Hotel and the
Starfish Restaurant, will launch the stand, ‘Tarbert – Argyll’s premier seafood
destination’ and tell everyone about the fresh seafood landed on the fish quay daily.
Tarbert, which is famed for its shellfish, oysters and kippers, this year suffered a poor
tourist season but now, with a stand at the country’s largest food show, businesses
will take their message to the masses in a bid to reverse the decline in tourism trade.
Michael Casey, partner of Tarbert Café Barge, said: ‘Not many people are aware that
hundreds of thousands of tons of shellfish are landed here annually, sadly most of it
going directly to Spain. However there are fantastic opportunities to eat fresh local
seafood in Tarbert – more or less straight off the boat.’
Visitors to the Tarbert stand will have the opportunity to sample Tarbert food and
hospitality, with the Anchor Hotel offering people the chance to win a meal and
overnight stay.
National award for MS Centre
A charity that helps people living with MS and other long-term conditions to lead full
and independent lives has won a national award.
The MS Centre, in Lochgilphead, has won the self-management project of the year
category at the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland awards.
Recognised for its holistic approach to supporting people with MS in Mid Argyll, the
centre was praised for helping people manage the symptoms of the condition.
Despite being a small and independent charity, the MS Centre won the award above
national organisations including NHS Lothian and Diabetes UK. The award comes as
the MS Centre receives a funding boost from the Robertson Trust, securing its future
in the coming months.
TWENTY YEARS AGO:
Friday, October 18, 2002
Fiona talks about trip of a lifetime
Guide leader Fiona Haycock of Lochgilphead has recently returned home from a trip
of a lifetime in Ghana.
Fiona spent a month in Ghana with fellow Guide leaders who worked together to help
build a bake house for a village and its people.
She gave Guides and parents an interesting talk about the country in the Lochgilphead
Community Centre.
Fiona said: ‘Firstly I would like to thank everyone for coming to my first talk about
my experiences and I would also like to thank all the companies and organisations
who helped with my fundraising and sponsorship.
Without all the help and support from them I would not have managed on this very rewarding adventure.
‘I had an amazing time in Ghana; it was something which I will never forget.’
FORTY YEARS AGO:
Friday October 20, 1982
Falkland seamen give White Gates £1,000
Seaman Tim ‘Catch’ Catchpole had a long and arduous tour of duty during the
Falklands crisis, as did his fellow shipmates aboard RAF Regent.
Not for them the immediate home trip when the crisis was over. Only in the last few
weeks have crew members been able to join their families at last.
Catch, whose parents live in Ardrishaig, has a younger brother who is severely
handicapped and attending White Gates School, Lochgilphead.
When many months ago RAF Regent set sail for the South Atlantic Catch, with the agreement of his crewmates decided to ‘adopt’ Ross’s school and during the bleak months in the South Atlantic ran all kinds of amusements, all to raise money to provide the extras which are so essential to the education of young handicapped people.
Last week a presentation was made to White Gates of £1,000, which was the target
Catch had set his shipmates. Not only was the target reached, but with the excess a beautiful bicycle/rowing machine exerciser was purchased for the school with RAF
Regent printed on the side.
Catch was sadly unable to be at the presentation but his father Eric and mother Betty
took on the task of presenting the check and exerciser on behalf of the wonderfully
generous young man of the crew of RAF Regent.
The gifts were received by Mr Meredith, his staff and pupils with astonishment, as the
figure on the cheque had been kept a closely-guarded secret.
Ecology party to contest Argyll
At the recent annual general meeting of the Argyll and Bute branch of the Scottish Ecology Party, it was agreed that the branch would contest the General Election as part of the Ecology Party’s national coverage.
The party in Scotland and the rest of Britain is taking heart from the recent dramatic
gains made by the Green Party in West Germany, were the votes of thousands of young people for what they see as the politics of realism, has added a new dimension
to European politics.
SIXTY YEARS AGO:
Tuesday, October 16, 1962
The days of brewing tea in a billycan are over for the road men of Argyll
The death knell for the long-established method of brewing was sounded at
Lochgilphead on October 3 when Argyll County Council approved a minute of the
Roads Committee authorising the expenditure of £180 per annum for the provision of
Calor Gas boiling rings and gas cylinders.
Dispensing with the traditional billycan, however, brought a problem.
By the old method on a coke brazier, several billycans could be heated simultaneously; the gas ring has only space for one or two at the most.
The council fell in with a suggestion made by Councillor Alan Livingstone that a
kettle be provided for each of the 32 road squads concerned.
Mr JG Matheson, County Convenor, said that the provision of kettles was allowed for
in the estimates.
CAPTIONS
2012: Manager of the MS Centre Lochgilphead Karen McCurry (second left) and
David Hewitt, director of the centre (second right), accept the award certificate at the
Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland awards. AA42FROF01
2002: Autumn has arrived: Lochgilphead primary school pupils are pictured after the
harvest festival service which was held in the school on Thursday. AA42FROF02
2002: Còisir Og Dhail Riata was second in the under-18 two-part harmony and won
the Queen Elizabeth (1937) Coronation Trophy for under-18 choral unison amongst
several other honours at this year’s Royal National Mòd. Choir members Laura Shaw,
Cheryl Wood, Kirsten Parker and Christina Ferguson are seen here.
The choir did exceptionally well at the Mòd but had one unfortunate moment when the lights went out during their performance at Monday night’s prize winners concert. AA42FROF03
2002: Tarbert Junior Gaelic Choir, winners of the Caledonian MacBrayne trophy for
the under-133 two-part harmony pictured with conductor Neil Macdonald. AA42FROF04
1982: Smiles all round at White Gates School Lochgilphead following the
presentation of cash and equipment from RAF Regent. AA42FROF05