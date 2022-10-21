From our files – Friday October 21, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, October 19, 2012

Tarbert – Argyll is premier seafood destination

Businesses in Tarbert will join forces this weekend to promote the village as a high-

end holiday destination for seafood lovers.

Local restaurants, hoteliers, food producers and Tarbert Harbour Authority have

collectively taken a stand at the BBC Good Food Show Scotland to promote the

produce available in the village.

The businesses, Café Barge, Prentice Seafoods, Anchor Hotel, Tarbert Hotel and the

Starfish Restaurant, will launch the stand, ‘Tarbert – Argyll’s premier seafood

destination’ and tell everyone about the fresh seafood landed on the fish quay daily.

Tarbert, which is famed for its shellfish, oysters and kippers, this year suffered a poor

tourist season but now, with a stand at the country’s largest food show, businesses

will take their message to the masses in a bid to reverse the decline in tourism trade.

Michael Casey, partner of Tarbert Café Barge, said: ‘Not many people are aware that

hundreds of thousands of tons of shellfish are landed here annually, sadly most of it

going directly to Spain. However there are fantastic opportunities to eat fresh local

seafood in Tarbert – more or less straight off the boat.’

Visitors to the Tarbert stand will have the opportunity to sample Tarbert food and

hospitality, with the Anchor Hotel offering people the chance to win a meal and

overnight stay.

National award for MS Centre

A charity that helps people living with MS and other long-term conditions to lead full

and independent lives has won a national award.

The MS Centre, in Lochgilphead, has won the self-management project of the year

category at the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland awards.

Recognised for its holistic approach to supporting people with MS in Mid Argyll, the

centre was praised for helping people manage the symptoms of the condition.

Despite being a small and independent charity, the MS Centre won the award above

national organisations including NHS Lothian and Diabetes UK. The award comes as

the MS Centre receives a funding boost from the Robertson Trust, securing its future

in the coming months.

TWENTY YEARS AGO:

Friday, October 18, 2002

Fiona talks about trip of a lifetime



Guide leader Fiona Haycock of Lochgilphead has recently returned home from a trip

of a lifetime in Ghana.

Fiona spent a month in Ghana with fellow Guide leaders who worked together to help

build a bake house for a village and its people.

She gave Guides and parents an interesting talk about the country in the Lochgilphead

Community Centre.

Fiona said: ‘Firstly I would like to thank everyone for coming to my first talk about

my experiences and I would also like to thank all the companies and organisations

who helped with my fundraising and sponsorship.

Without all the help and support from them I would not have managed on this very rewarding adventure.

‘I had an amazing time in Ghana; it was something which I will never forget.’

FORTY YEARS AGO:

Friday October 20, 1982

Falkland seamen give White Gates £1,000



Seaman Tim ‘Catch’ Catchpole had a long and arduous tour of duty during the

Falklands crisis, as did his fellow shipmates aboard RAF Regent.

Not for them the immediate home trip when the crisis was over. Only in the last few

weeks have crew members been able to join their families at last.

Catch, whose parents live in Ardrishaig, has a younger brother who is severely

handicapped and attending White Gates School, Lochgilphead.

When many months ago RAF Regent set sail for the South Atlantic Catch, with the agreement of his crewmates decided to ‘adopt’ Ross’s school and during the bleak months in the South Atlantic ran all kinds of amusements, all to raise money to provide the extras which are so essential to the education of young handicapped people.

Last week a presentation was made to White Gates of £1,000, which was the target

Catch had set his shipmates. Not only was the target reached, but with the excess a beautiful bicycle/rowing machine exerciser was purchased for the school with RAF

Regent printed on the side.

Catch was sadly unable to be at the presentation but his father Eric and mother Betty

took on the task of presenting the check and exerciser on behalf of the wonderfully

generous young man of the crew of RAF Regent.

The gifts were received by Mr Meredith, his staff and pupils with astonishment, as the

figure on the cheque had been kept a closely-guarded secret.

Ecology party to contest Argyll

At the recent annual general meeting of the Argyll and Bute branch of the Scottish Ecology Party, it was agreed that the branch would contest the General Election as part of the Ecology Party’s national coverage.

The party in Scotland and the rest of Britain is taking heart from the recent dramatic

gains made by the Green Party in West Germany, were the votes of thousands of young people for what they see as the politics of realism, has added a new dimension

to European politics.

SIXTY YEARS AGO:

Tuesday, October 16, 1962

The days of brewing tea in a billycan are over for the road men of Argyll

The death knell for the long-established method of brewing was sounded at

Lochgilphead on October 3 when Argyll County Council approved a minute of the

Roads Committee authorising the expenditure of £180 per annum for the provision of

Calor Gas boiling rings and gas cylinders.

Dispensing with the traditional billycan, however, brought a problem.

By the old method on a coke brazier, several billycans could be heated simultaneously; the gas ring has only space for one or two at the most.

The council fell in with a suggestion made by Councillor Alan Livingstone that a

kettle be provided for each of the 32 road squads concerned.

Mr JG Matheson, County Convenor, said that the provision of kettles was allowed for

in the estimates.

CAPTIONS

2012: Manager of the MS Centre Lochgilphead Karen McCurry (second left) and

David Hewitt, director of the centre (second right), accept the award certificate at the

Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland awards. AA42FROF01

2002: Autumn has arrived: Lochgilphead primary school pupils are pictured after the

harvest festival service which was held in the school on Thursday. AA42FROF02

2002: Còisir Og Dhail Riata was second in the under-18 two-part harmony and won

the Queen Elizabeth (1937) Coronation Trophy for under-18 choral unison amongst

several other honours at this year’s Royal National Mòd. Choir members Laura Shaw,

Cheryl Wood, Kirsten Parker and Christina Ferguson are seen here.

The choir did exceptionally well at the Mòd but had one unfortunate moment when the lights went out during their performance at Monday night’s prize winners concert. AA42FROF03

2002: Tarbert Junior Gaelic Choir, winners of the Caledonian MacBrayne trophy for

the under-133 two-part harmony pictured with conductor Neil Macdonald. AA42FROF04

1982: Smiles all round at White Gates School Lochgilphead following the

presentation of cash and equipment from RAF Regent. AA42FROF05