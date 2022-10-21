Driver fined

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

James Johanes Blair, aged 36, of West Lodge, Stonefield, Tarbert, was fined a total of £470, disqualified from driving for a year and his licence endorsed when he appeared at the October sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

He admitted driving on the A83 between Tarbert and Glenbarr when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in his blood was 202 micrograms per litre of blood; the legal limit is 50.

The offence had been discovered during a traffic stop on February 16 last year and officers notice that he was talking very quickly and the pupils of his eyes were small.

His defence agent, Edel McGinty, said that Blair had been struggling but had taken steps to address the issue and was attending meetings.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes said the level of the fine was to ‘state the court’s high disapproval’ of this type of offence.