Christmas cheer appeal for Ukrainian children

Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine appeal group is calling on Santa’s little helpers to spread some Christmas cheer in Ukraine this year.

The group is aiming to send sacks of presents to as many children as possible in December and is asking everyone to enter into the festive spirit by donating a small gift.

Plans are already underway to send another consignment of humanitarian aid to the Scotland-Ukraine charity in Vynnitsia and the organisers hope to fill the lorry with as many gifts as possible.

Appeal co-ordinator Amanda Duffy Brown said: ‘The children have been through so much with this war.

‘It would fantastic if we could send gifts from Scotland to Ukraine and know that we have helped to put a smile on their faces. I’m sure they will love a gift from Santa.’

All the presents donated will be individually wrapped and labelled in age groups and popped into sacks for boys and girls for loading into the ‘Santa Lorry’.

Once they arrive, the charity volunteers will make sure the man in red stays long enough to spread some cheer to the children and their families.

If anyone feels they would like to donate a small gift for boys or girls or maybe a selection box or sweets they can be handed in to the Mail Box or D&Ds in Lochgilphead, to Mandy Lay Robertson at the Hub in Campbeltown or please contact Amanda or Nikki through the group’s Facebook page, Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine.