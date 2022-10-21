Argyll ghost village faces next reincarnation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

New designs for a distillery in Cowal where the ghost town of Polphail once stood have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council.

The abandoned village was built for 500 offshore workers in the 1970s, ready for an oil boom that never arrived on the Argyll coast. It was never inhabited and lay overgrown and desolate for 35 years until it became a canvas for graffiti artists.

The site overlooking Loch Fyne, close to the Portavadie marina complex, was put up for sale in summer 2012. Polphail was finally demolished in 2016.

The original plans for a distillery and visitor centre, submitted by Alexander Bulloch from the company Portavadie Distillery, were approved in 2018.

This year an applicant, Portavadie Distillers, lodged plans for a new design for a distillery, visitor centre and restaurant, on a brownfield site containing Polphail’s demolition waste.

‘Portavadie Distillers intend to create a legacy building that will be the home for a new brand of craft whisky, putting Portavadie on the growing whisky map of Scotland,’ explains a design and access statement.

‘The floor area of the new proposal has increased sufficient to house the production equipment required by a craft-scale distillery, comparable to the output of other new craft distillers.

‘The proposed building has been repositioned west, alongside the existing concrete roadway. This takes advantage of the existing site topography, allowing access on the first floor of the building which is traditionally the working and visitor floor in a distillery.

‘The visual impact of the two storey part of the distillery is reduced by stepping down within the building. When viewed from the access the building has a lower ridge height than the extant approval.

‘Key to the design of Portavadie Distillery is the influence of the traditional Scottish coastal village. These villages are practically arranged to protect inhabitants from the harsh coastal weather.

‘The solid gable-ends are positioned to face the coastline with the front elevations closely sat together providing shelter. Viewed from the sea, these villages form attractive settlements of distinctive character.

‘Portavadie is itself a coastal village exposed to the elements. The site of the distillery will be viewed from both land and sea. Visitors travelling from Tarbert ferry will get a unique view of the building that is as important as the one from land.

‘A simple cluster of five pitched roof forms make up the built proposal. Each section is informed by the function operating within the building.’

‘The business plans to create 28 jobs in a variety of roles within the whisky industry and hospitality sectors.

‘Further applications will be lodged for housing and bonded storage.’