Learning down on Argyll’s farms

Ardmaddy farmer Euan Warnock is about to open his yard to schools as part of a charity helping pupils learn all about the working countryside.

Auchnasaul Farm is one of three farms on and around Seil that have signed up, so far, to be part of the project run by The Royal Highland Education Trust.

Seil is just a small part of it as a call has gone out for more farmers across the whole of Argyll and Bute to volunteer and get involved.

Farmers in Campbeltown and Mid Argyll are also among about 50 volunteers already keen, including teachers, but there is still plenty of room for more helping hands.

The opportunity to be part of the project also extends to people involved with other rural skills, from forestry to aquaculture and gamekeeping, says Sarah Farrell who took on the job of co-ordinating the Argyll and Bute part of the project back in March.

It was due to start in early 2020 but plans were put on hold when the pandemic struck.

At last it is now ready to roll and raring to go, says Sarah, who was out and about risk assessing farms near Oban last week, including Euan’s.

The project also wants teachers to come forward and let them know how it can help make the curriculum and learning fun.

This could include classes visiting farms or farmers going into schools to give talks or help with growing projects.

RHET also has a bank of useful and free resources for schools that it continues to build, one volunteer is working on an educational video about egg production.

‘It’s not just about pupils coming to cuddle lambs and see the baby animals! It is for ages from nursery to high school,’ said Euan, who is also chairman of the Argyll RHET project committee and raised £1,000 for it with an open day and stock-judging competition at his farm in 2019 when he teamed up with the Ardmaddy Estate. More than 150 people turned up on the day.

‘It could be a farmer going into a school to help with growing projects for example planting potatoes and then following the process through to the plate, making mash and eating it. It could be using the farm scenario for maths and other core subjects.

‘There’s so many possibilities of how links between us and schools can work in the curriculum.

‘We can’t wait to welcome our local schools onto our farms to show them the great work

being done to produce great produce,’ added Euan.

If you are interested in being a volunteer farm host or if you are a teacher wanting to find out more, you can get in touch by emailing argyllbute@rhet.org.