Garden room bid could go to inquiry

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Councillors were due to decide this week whether or not plans for a garden room at Crinan’s Harbour Island need to go to a public inquiry.

Although plans for the detached new build were recommended for approval, members of Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee were still to be invited to consider the need for a hearing when they met on Wednesday October 19.

Richard Stein’s newest proposal for Eilean Da Mheinn has attracted 53 expressions of support but also 57 objections.

Mr Stein bought the small coastal island in 2016 and refurbished and extended its only dwelling – a 1940s cottage – the following year.

Objections are made up mainly from MKO Ireland, a planning and environmental consultancy, and the Crinan Harbour Community (CHC) along with eight other individuals.

An application for the site went before the authority’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee in April. It was deemed that a hearing was necessary – against the advice of council planning officers – but the application was later withdrawn.

The line-up of councillors on the committee has changed since that meeting following the elections in May, with former councillor David Kinniburgh, then chairman of the committee, among those no longer on it.

Now the proposals have been revised, with all dimensions of the garden room being significantly reduced from the previous bid, including removing a spire and sleeping loft.

A report to planning members said while officers acknowledged that the proposal had stimulated ‘a significant body of public interest from near and far’, officers respectfully remained of the opinion that a pre-determination hearing would not add significant value to the planning process in this instance.

Information in that report said the proposal related to a modest householder development that had not been identified as likely to give rise to any significant adverse effects.

But it added: ‘Nonetheless, having regard to the PPSL committee’s earlier determination in April 2022 and the level of public representation received in respect of the amended proposal it would be appropriate in this instance that members consider the requirement for a predetermination hearing as part of their consideration of this application.’

In recommending that planning permission should be granted, the officer added: ‘The nature of the proposal constitutes small scale householder development deemed acceptable and consistent with the requirement for the settlement area.

‘By virtue of its location, massing, design, materials and infrastructure the development will be in keeping with the character of its immediate surrounding and the wider National Scenic Area.

‘It would not give rise to any detrimental residential or visual amenity concerns.’