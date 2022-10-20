Cowal calendar helps foodbank

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A team of Cowal photographers has captured several of the area’s landmarks to support the work of Dunoon Foodbank.

East Cowal Heritage Outdoors (ECHO) Trails project has teamed up with amateur photographers on the peninsula to produce a 2023 calendar dedicated to supporting the foodbank in the Argyll town.

In June this year, ECHO Trails project requested photographs reflecting the key landmarks of east Cowal, through its social media channels and website, and were inundated with hundreds of outstanding snaps sent in by avid photographers, based both locally and around the UK and it proved to be a very difficult decision choosing the final 12.

Dave Walker of Dunoon Foodbank said: ‘We’re delighted to be the beneficiaries of this wonderful calendar that really does cast East Cowal in a good light. We continue to see rising demand for our services. Every penny counts and every penny will be spent on our customers’ needs.’

The front cover features a stunning shot of Loch Eck dressed in its autumnal finery by Derek Prescott of Dunoon. Derek has a number of his seasonal images included alongside photos taken by Dan Romani, Stephanie Darkins, Anne Stamp, Emma Lagge and Rae Higginson.

The calendars can be purchased for £5 at Bookpoint in Dunoon as well as Historic Kilmun.

Dinah McDonald from Bookpoint explained: ‘With energy price hikes and the cost of living crisis, there’s more pressure placed on precious community resources like Dunoon Foodbank, which helps a growing number of people.

‘I hope as many folk as possible will purchase a calendar and help to support their efforts in some small way.’