Club hosts carpet bowls weekend

Lochgilphead Bowling Club welcomed some new faces to the clubhouse last weekend with a two-day block of casual games of carpet bowls.

The club hailed the fresh community interest in the winter version of the lawn game, after the event held last Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Lochgilphead BC’s Rose MacVicar said: ‘We had a great couple of days in the clubhouse and it was fantastic to see new folk of mixed ages, trying their hand at carpet bowls.

‘There were some really good skills shown by the novice players.

‘It can be a tricky game to play but it was amazing to see how quickly everyone got to grips with the finer points.

‘We hope everyone had fun.

‘For anyone wishing to have a game in future, carpet bowls are played on a Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm.’

‘Thanks to all who came to have a go and for all who helped to make the event run smoothly.’