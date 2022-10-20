Announcements – October 21, 2022

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACDONALD – MACDONALD – At The Free Church, Lochgilphead on October 20, 1972 by the Rev. Malcolm McSween assisted by the Rev. J D Sutherland, John to Helen. Present address: 22 Cara View, Tayinloan.

DEATHS

FRASER – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, after a long illness, borne with great fortitude, with family by her side, on October 17, 2022, Janet Sommerville McCallum (Jenny) in her 94th year, formerly of Lorn Cottage, Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy Fraser and a much loved wee aunty to many, she will be missed. Jenny’s funeral will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11.00 a.m in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue, round the Cross, up Main Street, along Meadows Avenue and down Witchburn Road and Main Street on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Jenny along our route. Family flowers only please.

MACFARLANE – On October 14, 2022 Helga Macfarlane of Oakbank, Ardrishaig, passed away peacefully at home in her 82nd year; beloved wife of Ian, much loved mother of Garret and Kevin and grandma of Erin, Emily, Finlay and Freya. A private family interment will take place at Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead and a celebration of Helga’s life will be held at Cairnbaan Hotel on Monday, October 24 from 1pm, to which all friends are welcome. If desired, donations in Helga’s memory may be made to Scotland’s Garden Scheme. https://scotlandsgardens.org/donate

MACVEAN – Peacefully at her home, on Sunday, October 16, 2022, with her family by her side, Janet Montgomery MacVean, née White, aged 83 years, of 31 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead. Retired Primary Teacher, Lochgilphead Primary School. Beloved wife of the late Donnie MacVean, much loved and loving mother of Kathleen, much respected mother-in-law of Campbell, and adored Granny of Lorna and Craig. A good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Thursday, October 20, 2022, followed by interment at Kilmartin Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MCCUAIG – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on October 18, 2022, Donald (Donnie) McCuaig, aged 85 years, of 36 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Mary, née MacDonald, and much loved father of David and Michael. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11.15am. All friends respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll.

MCLEAN – Peacefully at home, 2 High Park, Tarbert, on October 15, 2022, with her family by her side, Margaret McLean, nee Kennedy, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Neil McLean. Much loved mother of Neil, Rita, Bruce and Peter. A respected mother-in-law of Karen, Grant, Nicola and Jessie. Adored Gran to twelve and great-gran to nine. A dear sister of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Smith. A loving aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Tarbert Free Church on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 12noon, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, to Local Care Teams.

MCPHEE – Peacefully at home, 2 Millers Park, Campbeltown, on October 15, 2022, Dawn Violet Mason, in her 64th year, dearly beloved wife of John McPhee and a much loved mum of Sam.

STEWART – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on October 11, 2022, Donald aged 54 years, beloved son of late Mary and James Stewart, beloved brother of Marat, James, Sandy and Nancy. Brother-in-law to Alan, Elizabeth, Robert and Rae, a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral service was held on October 15 in the Round Church, Bowmore, Isle of Islay and thereafter interred in Bowmore Cemetery.

WALLACE – On October 17, 2022, Jean, aged 91 of Ashgrove Residential Care Home, Dunoon. Formerly of Brae Road and Argyll Arms Hotel, Ardrishaig. Dear mum to Kim, mother-in-law to David, gran to Leanne and Ross and great-gran of five. Private service in respect of Mum’s wishes.

WELCH – David Ian. Peacefully on October 18, 2022, at Mid Argyll Hospital, with his family by his side. Loving and beloved husband of Karen. Devoted father to Jonathan, Katy, Rebeca and the late Thomas. Adored grandad to his nine wonderful grandchildren. Cherished brother, father-in-law and friend. David will be received into St. Margaret’s RC Church, Lochgilphead on October 26 at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 27 at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research UK, and The Butterfly Trust. RIP.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

HAMILTON – The family of the late Gilbert Hamilton, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all staff at Lorne Campbell Court Campbeltown, for all the kind care and attention received, to Rev David Carruthers for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Argyll Bakeries for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. A final thanks once again to Stuart and Connor of S&C Builders, for their efforts in making the church available during renovation. Donations to the church totalled £105.

SAVAGE – The family of the late Jean Savage would like to express their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Oban, Mid Argyll and Gartnavel hospitals and also of the local practice, and the ambulance crews who attended Jean at the last for their efforts and care. Thanks also to Douglas McHugh for an appropriate and fitting service and to Stan Lupton Funeral Director for his caring and professional services. Thanks go also to the staff at The George Hotel for the purvey and a special thanks to all those who came to pay their last respects at the church and graveside to one of Inveraray’s own. We are sure that she would have been pleased by the presence of so many folk she had met through her life. The sum of £335, was raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind, a cause she had loyally supported for many years.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of Dougie, a dearly loved husband and dad, who passed away October 25, 2021.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Mary and Jacqueline xxx

COLE – Cally (née Mitchell). Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving family, home and away.