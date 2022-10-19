Vibrant Royal National Mòd programme shines light on young and emerging talent

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Junior singing competitions, a children’s ceilidh and The Mòd’s first ever Battle of the Bands featured on the programme for the 2022 Royal National Mòd.

Fringe events taking place today have a younger focus, encouraging children to get involved in proceedings and learn from each other and from older individuals.

Sruth, taking place at Perth Concert Hall’s Norrie Studio, gave young people a chance to chat with some well-known Gaeldom stars, including Calum McLean and Nitework’s Ruairidh Graham.

In the morning, friendly Gaelic kids club Sradagan Aig A’ Mhòd welcomed wee ones to North Inch Community Campus for some engaging learning, arts and crafts, ball games, parachute activities and more.

Emerging Gaelic harmony collective Binneas hosted a concert at St John’s Kirk at 7.30pm the evening, performing Celtic songs and choral arrangements by Mary Ann Kennedy, Sileas Sinclair and other celebrated Gaelic choral arrangers. Binneas were joined on stage by an array of talented musicians, including the Sinead Aitken Quartet, Innes White, Charlie Stewart and many other very special guests.

On Tuesday the winners of two junior solo singing competitions were celebrating. Layla Orr-MacIntyre from Lochaline and Declan Cumming from Oban gave stunning performances to take home the girls and boys James McPhee Memorial Medals respectively, while 16-year-old Oban High School S5 pupil Aisling MacLean Duncan was named winner of the Provost of Falkirk Medal.

Historically, Wednesday is the Mòd’s literature day, and Wednesday saw the crowning of the Bard and the literature prize giving, the launch of two new Gaelic song books from Acair, and an evening of Hidden Songs and Stories with Celt Langhorne, Munro Gauld and Neil Baillie.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: ‘Today’s programme is full of fantastic opportunities for young and emerging musicians. The junior competitions are an extremely important part of Mòd week; they showcase breakthrough talent and give a platform to the future of Gaelic culture and song. The Battle of the Bands event is sure to be extremely entertaining and, again, will showcase emerging musical talent and offer national recognition to those taking part.

‘Today’s fringe events have a strong children and family focus, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming some of Gaeldom’s greats to converse and interact with youngsters at the Sruth event. It is sure to be rewarding for all involved.’

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: ‘It is hugely encouraging to see the number of children attending the Mòd again this year. The increase in provision and demand for Gaelic Medium Education across the country has enabled so many youngsters to wholly embrace Gaelic language and culture and what better environment to showcase their talent than at the Mòd.

‘It is equally important to see Gaelic heritage being represented in the Traditional Silver Medal, An Comunn Gaidhealach Pendant and An Comunn Gaidhealach Kilt Pin competitions. We are also delighted to see the wide range of activities for young people to come together at the Mòd at events such as Sradagan aig a’ Mhòd and Sruth.’