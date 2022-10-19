Tarbert juniors end season on a high
Tarbert’s junior golfers held their season finale with the Balfour Beatty Competition – a nine-hole competition for junior golfers with handicaps.
Non-handicap golfers participated in the club’s three-hole competitions.
The juniors braved the rain and recorded excellent scores, despite the demanding conditions.
In the Balfour Beatty competition, Connor McCrae won the Balfour Beatty scratch cup with an incredible gross score of 39, and Erin McCrae won the net competition with a superb 26.
In the club’s three-hole competitions, Ellen Oates won the flag event with a score of 19, Erin Smyth won the group 2a event with 23 and Harry MacFarlane won the group 2b event with 19.
‘The club would like to thank Balfour Beatty for its generous donation of the junior trophies and its support with improving the club’s infrastructure, including the new handrail at the path to the eighth green,’ said a spokesperson.
‘Thanks also to everyone who has supported the juniors this year and helped to build a vibrant junior section.’