Previous public consultation on budget ‘hopeless’

Communities and residents could be consulted differently on plans to balance Argyll and Bute Council’s budget for the coming financial year.

One of the authority’s key committees considered its approach to the 2023-24 budgeting process, with its leader calling for more innovation and branding previous feedback timescales ‘hopeless’.

The council’s policy and resources committee heard at its meeting on Thursday October 13 that plans for how to consult the public on the budget were at an early stage.

It was also reported to the committee that the mid-range outlook for the budget was a gap of over £7million – after proposed balancing measures including an increase in council tax.

A report on budget savings proposals is due to go before the committee’s next meeting on Thursday December 8. The budget is due to be set by the full council on Thursday February 23.

In a report ahead of the meeting, executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: ‘Officers continue to monitor the budget outlook position regularly and update and report to members any changes.

‘The council is facing a significantly challenging budget gap which will likely require some services to be stopped in order to balance the budget.’

Isle of Bute SNP Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle sought details of what consultations were planned with communities.

Jane Jarvie, the council’s corporate communications manager, said: ‘We are at an early stage of looking at options for the budget consultation this year.

‘We are looking at steps we can take that we have not taken previously to encourage more people to get involved.

‘We will report back, identifying what has worked from other councils and what brings new opportunities.’

Kintyre and the Islands Liberal Democrat Councillor Robin Currie then said: ‘It is only my personal view, but I think we need to be a bit more innovative in the consultation and engagement process, because we are asking the same questions year in, year out.

‘The answers we get are ‘Why are you asking us again?’. We know what our priorities are, and we get feedback a few days before the budget, which is hopeless. I do not know how we do it, but we need to do it differently.’

Council chief executive Pippa Milne responded: ‘In the past we have waited until the end of the process, looked at a range of options, and asked people’s views.

‘It is probably not the most helpful way of doing it, but we are at an early stage and trying to test whether there are opportunities for transformation and looking at how we do things differently.

‘I have to say that is more and more limited as we go through the process.’