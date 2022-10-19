Obituary: Robert Harvey Craig, RD, CA 18.12.1929 – 22.9.2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Well-known son of Campbeltown Robert Harvey Craig died on September 22 aged 92.

Best associated perhaps with the family business of West Coast Motors, founded by his father, he was also a chartered accountant in professional practice with offices throughout Argyll.

Latterly, he was chairman of Loch Fyne Oysters before stepping down in February 2012.

Bob Craig flew with the Fleet Air Arm for National Service and later commanded Clyde Division RNR’s Ton Class minesweeper in cruises ranging from Gibraltar and Amsterdam to Copenhagen.

He served on the committee of the local Sea Cadet Corps and for a time was its CO, wining the Proficiency Certificate which paved the way for it becoming under other leadership the top unit in the UK.

He was one of the original members of Campbeltown Sailing Club, a past commodore and involved in sourcing funding for the building of the clubhouse.

He was a keen sailor and as well as running adventure cruises for young people on the west coast of Scotland, he sailed extensively himself to the Faroes, Iceland, Norway and the Baltic.

Others will associate him principally with Springbank Evangelical Church or helping out in their own churches when invited to do so.

He reckoned his greatest accolade was to have preached the Christian gospel in every church in Kintyre and many further afield.

He was predeceased by his youngest son, Harvey, and then by his eldest son, Ciaran, and is survived by one daughter and one son. His wife, Marion, died in 2017.