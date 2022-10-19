Lochaber and Islands to the fore as Traditional Silver Medal winners announced

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Traditional Silver Medal competitions were held in Perth today (Wednesday October 19), with Alasdair Iain MacAoidh from Ardnamurchan High School winning the Traditional Silver Medal and Gold Badge.

Fiona Langley, from Sir E Scott School in Harris won the Gold Badge and the Aggregate Prize, The Ann Kelly MacDonald Memorial Trophy, for the competitor who gained the highest mark in both Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Competitions.

On Tuesday, the competitions also saw Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School pupils shine. Maeve Dhòmhnallach took the Girls 13-15 Own Choice Traditional Silver Pendant and Finlay Morrison won the Boys 13-15 Traditional Silver Kilt Pin. There was a very high standard from the field of young vocalists at Perth Theatre.

Elsewhere, emerging trad band, BowReel, lifted the first ever Mòd Battle of the Bands competition, winning an opportunity to record music at Wee Studio in Stornoway.

James Graham, chief executive Officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: ‘Today is an especially big day at the Mòd, with the appointment of our new Bard and the announcement of our Gaelic Learner of the Year. I would like to extend my congratulations to both Peter Mackay and Sheena Amos on their achievements and their commitment and contribution to Gaelic language and culture, and to all of our winners so far.

‘We have some fantastic competitions in the works today and are all geared up for the prestigious Silver Pendant and Gold Medal competitions. We are looking forward to hearing what Gaelic singers from across the country have been working on.’

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: ‘Congratulations to both Peter Mackay and Sheena Amos on their well-deserved awards! Gaelic literature is vitally important to the language in so many ways and to so many people. Peter has contributed significantly to this.

‘Sheena has demonstrated the importance of Gaelic in communities to enhance people’s learning and it is wonderful that she has been able to transfer her Gaelic skills into her career and now offer music as a subject through the medium of Gaelic. This is encouraged in education and anyone looking for advice on how to add Gaelic to their teaching can contact Bòrd na Gàidhlig for guidance.’

RESULTS FROM TUESDAY

Choral Unison Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Port-à-Beul Choral Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Choral Harmony Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Boys 16-18

1. Andrew Uisdean Cumminach, Ghairloch High School

2. Alec MacDonald, Glasgow Gaelic School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Girls 16-18

1. Ellie-Kate Johnson, Sir E Scott School

2. Laura Robertson, Fort William

3. Johanna Maciver Macleod, Greenfaulds High School &

Iris O’Connell, Glasgow Gaelic School

Choral Unison Fluent Under 13

1. Youth Choir

2. Sir E Scott School

3. Mule Young Choir

Puirt-à-Beul Fluent Choral Under 13

1. Sir E Scott School

2. Youth Choir

3. Choir Og Muile & Choir Og Condobhrait Primary School

Choral Harmony Fluent Under 13

1. Sir E Scott School

Solo Traditional Singing Boys Under 13

1. Finlay Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. George Murdagh Finlay MacLean, South Lanarkshire

3. Jonathan MacDonald, Staffin Primary School

Duet Singing Open Mixed

1. Hannah Russell & Leo Swallow, Ardrey

2. Maeve Macdonald & Eilidh Thoms, Glasgow Gaelic School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Girls Under 11

1. Fiona McGill, Newton Primary School

2. Katie Bonniwell, Craigfield Primary School

3. Tess Fleming, Glendale Gaelic Primary School

Presenting a Psalm Open Under 13

1. Jonathan MacDonald, Skye

Malcolm Alasdair Munro, Isle of Skye

Solo Singing Open Girls 16-18

1. Laura Robertson, Fort William

2. Hannah Russell, Ardruy

3. Ellie-Kate Johnson, Sir E Scott School

Storytelling Open Mixed 13-18

1. Finlay MacLeay Morrison, Glasgow Gaelic School

2. Eve Fraser, Monifieth High

3. Lily Robertson, Oban High School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys 11-12

1. John MacLeod, Royal Inverness Academy

2. David Rodgers, Lochaber High School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls 11-12

1. Sophie Stewart, Dingwall Academy

2. Hannah Robertson, Royal Tain Academy

3. Flora Scott, Sir E Scott School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P7

1. Millie Bonniwell, Rockfield Primary School

2. Aisling Flavin, Lochaber Gaelic Primary

3. Helen Morrison, Sir E Scott School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P7

1. Malcolm Michael Morrison, Glasgow Gaelic School

2. James Hagerty, Condobrait Primary School

3. Seamus Alasdair Fletcher, Glasgow Gaelic School & Peter Mackinnon, Bun-sgoil an Ath Leathainn

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P2

1. Orin Fleming, Glendale Gaelic Primary School

2. Alfie Bruce Stirton, Lochaber Gaelic Primary School

3. Keir Simpson, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

Storytelling Open Mixed 5-8

1. Magnus Montgomery, Sgoil a’ Bhac

2. Ainsley Gilmour, Bun-sgoil Chnoc na Creige

3. Muireann Beck, Mallaig Primary School

Storytelling Open Mixed 9-10

1. Jonathan MacDonald, Staffin Primary School

2. Elise MacDonald, Bac School

3. Annie MacDonald, The Work School

Storytelling Open Mixed 11-12

1. Finlay Montgomery, Nicholson School

2. Lilia MacDonald, Nicholson School

3. Hannah Robertson, Royal Tain Academy

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P6

1. Carys Rodgers, Lochaber Gaelic Primary

2. Seren Johnston, Bun-sgoil Bhun Easain, Mull

3. Martha McDowall, Bun-sgoil Chondobhrait

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P6

1. Finlay Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. Jonathan Macdonald, Staffin Primary

3. Alasdair MacLeod, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P3

1. Erin Cait MacLeod, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. Alyth Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

3. Hannah Mary McLean, South Lanarkshire