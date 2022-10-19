Dunoon Grammar wins World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dame Emma Thompson has congratulated Dunoon Grammar School on winning the inaugural World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration.

The five World’s Best School Prizes, founded this year by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture and American Express, are the world’s most prestigious education prizes and see winning schools share $250,000.

Academy Award-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson and her husband actor and producer Greg Wise today congratulated the school – which has galvanised students to fix the brain drain in its rural community – as it was named the winner of the Community Collaboration prize.

Dame Emma said: ‘Hello, Dunoon Grammar and all who sail in you. You’ve put Dunoon Grammar School into a kind of global recognition moment. The spotlight’s on you.

‘It’s the most extraordinary achievement. It actually made me cry when I heard about it.

‘We’re so thrilled for you and so proud of you, and I hope you all just feel, well, on top of the world because at this moment in time that’s where you are.’

Greg said: ‘Dunoon Grammar School, congratulations you’ve won T4 Education’s World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration.

‘It’s a testament to you and to your teaching staff, and the school and the support staff that you have done so much for the community, so much for the Dunoon Project, for which we thank you. And we congratulate you from the bottom of our hearts.’

David Mitchell, head teacher at Dunoon Grammar and acting head of Campbeltown Grammar, said: ‘For Dunoon Grammar School to be awarded with the World’s Best School Prize for community collaboration is overwhelming.

‘We are still in shock, but as you can imagine we are absolutely delighted with this global recognition.’

Paul Gallanagh, principal teacher, added: ‘This was a dream we didn’t dare to dream!

‘It is testimony to the fantastic community work we have been dedicated to over the past few years and this will further fuel our ambition to be truly a school at the heart of our community.

‘We have so many local, national and global partners to thank as well as our fantastic staff, parents and of course our wonderful young people.

‘Together we have achieved this prestigious accolade. Thank you T4 Education!’

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said: ‘It’s time for world leaders to sit up and listen to institutions like this outstanding UK school.

‘Far too many children will continue to be left behind in the wake of Covid unless governments take urgent action to tackle the education crisis.

‘As a first step, they must turn to the knowledge and experience contained within our schools because those on the frontlines of education know better than anyone else the change we need to see.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘This is just really tremendous news – I am absolutely delighted. What a truly outstanding achievement. They are truly word class.’

The five World’s Best School Prizes – for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives – celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress especially in the wake of Covid.

Dunoon Grammar School was chosen as the winner of the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration from among three finalists, which also included PCMC English Medium School, Bopkhel, in India, and EMEB Profª Adolfina J. M. Diefenthäler in Brazil.

The prizes were founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation, and the Lemann Foundation to share the best practices of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities.