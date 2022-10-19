Bard of An Comunn Gàidhealach and Gaelic Learner of the Year announced

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Royal National Mòd has appointed its new Bard today, Wednesday October 19, on the sixth day of the prestigious annual Gaelic cultural event.

Poet, broadcaster and journalist Peter Mackay has been awarded the historic literature honour in recognition of his significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world.

Born and raised on the Isle of Lewis, and now residing in Edinburgh and working as a senior lecturer in Literature at the University of St Andrews, Peter has had an extensive career. A former broadcast journalist for the BBC, he has also previously worked at the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin, and at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, where he was writer in residence.

The celebrated writer has published two books of poetry, which have collectively been shortlisted for the Saltire Scottish Poetry Book of the Year, Gaelic Book of the Year, and the Ruaraidh MacThòmais Prize, and longlisted for the Highland Book Prize.

Peter is the 58th recipient of An Comunn’s Bardic award, which was first awarded almost 100 years ago in 1923. The talented writer takes over from outgoing Bard, Rody Gorman.

Peter Mackay said: ‘It’s a great honour to be named the Bard of the Comunn Gàidhealach, especially as next year – 2023 – will mark 100 years since the first poet, James Thomson from Lewis, was named in this role. That’s 100 years of footsteps to follow in, and live up to, not least those of Rody Gorman, the most recent holder of the role, who has done so much for Gaelic poetry over the years. It is also nice to be part of the Mòd. I’m a terrible singer, so never got to compete here; I’m very pleased to be sneaking into this extraordinary cèilidh by another door.’

The recipient of the Gaelic Learner of the Year Award has also been announced today, with Sheena Amos from the Black Isle being recognised for making significant steps to becoming fluent. This is the first time in three years the title, which is sponsored by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society for Scotland, has been awarded.

Sheena is a music teacher at Portree High School on Skye, and she credits her colleagues with helping her to make progress with her Gaelic. She took her Higher Gaelic exam during lockdown, and after a year studying at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, she is back in Portree teaching music through the medium of Gaelic.

Sheena said: ‘I feel honoured to be awarded this prize considering how many people are learning Gaelic at the moment. The other students in my class at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig all worked so diligently and enthusiastically, and our lecturers were very encouraging. Language is closely connected with community, and I know that without the fantastic support of the local people here on Skye, particularly from colleagues at Portree High School and Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort-Rìgh, I wouldn’t have learned Gaelic to this level. I would really encourage anyone living in a similar community who wants to learn Gaelic to give it a go, and to use the resources around them.’