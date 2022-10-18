Lochnell all set to host second Youth Piping Championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochnell Intermediate Youth Championship returns this weekend with strong piping talent in its second year.

The championship will bring together seven of Scotland’s finest Intermediate players under the age of 22 to compete in a Piobaireachd and March, Strathspey and Reel competition: Ruairidh Brown, Andrew Ferguson, Luke Kennedy, Gregor MacDonald, Angus MacPhee, Cameron May and Brodie Watson-Massey.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, at the chapel in Lochnell Castle with the

kind permission of the Earl of Dundonald and hosted by his son Lord Archie Cochrane.

The judges will be John Wilson, Derek Fraser and Niall Matheson.

Organisers, The Argyllshire Gathering Trust, are delighted to announce the presentation of two new trophies for this year’s championship.

The first is the Jimmy McIntosh MBE Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd and will be presented by Mrs Joyce McIntosh. Mr McIntosh was a former Oban Gold medallist and teacher of renown.

The second trophy is for the MSR and is will be presented by McCallum Bagpipes in memory of Mr Willie McCallum Snr. Campbeltown, a man who dedicated his life to promoting piping in his native town and in wider Argyll.

In addition to these trophies the Champion Piper receives a Bronze Star presented by the Royal Scottish Pipers’ Society.

Robert Wallace, the fear an tighe for this year’s event, Judge of the 2021 Lochnell Championship and President of the Piobaireachd Society said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lochnell for the second annual Intermediate Youth

Championship.

‘This competition fills a gap in the calendar for the young aspiring professional piper and encourages them on to even greater effort and success.’

John Wilson, senior adjudicator at this year’s championship added: ‘The Argyllshire

Gathering Trust is to be congratulated on having the foresight to organise a

competition such as this which provides our young, high-achieving pipers with the

experience of competing in an invitational event at an exclusive venue in a format

which reflects that of the Glenfiddich Piping Championship.’

The trust wish to thank sponsors: Alik Campbell, the Duncan Louis Stewart Foundation, Andrew Holman, the Piobaireachd Society and the Royal Scottish Pipers Society as well as members of the community who donated through a JustGiving Page.

Anyone wishing to support the Lochnell Championship can visit the argyllshire-gatheringtrust-lochnellchampionship on JustGiving.

The event has limited capacity and is by invitation only anyone wishing to attend, should contact argyllshiregatheringtrust@gmail.com.