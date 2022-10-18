Leading the way in period education

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Every school in Argyll and Bute is to receive a box packed with educational menstrual items this month.

Tying in with Environmenstrual Week, October 17-21, these educational packs are the culmination of The GRAB Trust’s Be Part of the Cycle project, all about having periods that are healthy for the individual and the planet.

Thanks to project funders Sea-Changers, and product donors Cheeky and Hey Girls, each box contains examples of reusable period products and links to online learning resources for both teachers and students.

These packs will support teachers to explain the environmental, health, and financial benefits of re-usable period products.

For every 100m of beach in Argyll and Bute, there are on average eight items of menstrual litter to be found.

Period pads can contain up to 90 per cent plastic, so they will hang around in the oceans for a long time.

Those who menstruate use more than 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime.

Sadly, in the UK one in 10 girls cannot afford to buy menstrual products. This increased to three in 10 during the 2020 lockdown.

Reusable period products cost around 90 per cent less than disposable ones over the products lifetime.

The education packs also contain instructions to sew reusable period pads, thanks to the Pachamama Project.

Complementing the education packs provided by The GRAB Trust, Argyll and Bute Council is leading the way, implementing the new Scottish Government Period Products Bill, with My Tribe, making menstrual products freely available to everyone who needs them, including reusable products. Go to mytribeargyll.co.uk to learn more.