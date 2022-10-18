Argyll design awards seek nominations
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Argyll and Bute Council’s 2022 Built Environment Design Awards are open to nominations.
Anyone who has completed planning projects from July 1 2015 to December 31 2022 is eligible to enter.
As the council works towards becoming net zero by 2045, the focus this year is on sustainability and celebrating design that meets the highest standards of energy efficiency but the Awards aim to recognise, promote and celebrate examples of exceptional design and sustainability across the whole of the Argyll and Bute Council planning area.
The categories include: sustainable design; aesthetic design; community-led project; built heritage; design for under £100,000; members’ award; and people’s choice award.
More details including how to enter are available on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/design-awards-2022.