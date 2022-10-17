Cafe plans for old Tarbert tourist office
Tarbert’s former tourist information office could become a ‘healthy option’ café-bistro under plans submitted to council chiefs.
The Harbour Street site is the subject of an application by Ms M Jackson to Argyll and Bute Council planning officers.
The proposal is for change of use of the tourist information centre to a café/bistro and retail sales, including the repainting of the exterior.
A decision is expected from the council officers by early December, and the plans can now be viewed and commented on by the public.
The property lies within the Tarbert conservation area and is not listed.
To view and comment on the plans, visit the council’s online planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 22/01211/PP.