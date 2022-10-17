The Royal National Mòd kicks off in style

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Perth hosted its first shinty match in more than a decade on Saturday as Royal National Mòd got under way.

Piping competitions, Mòd Shinty Cup and concert celebrating Perthshire talent all featured on the day’s programme.

The nine-day festival was launched in spectacular style on Friday night with a torchlit procession down Perth High Street, led by the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band.

Hundreds of onlookers were enthralled by the lights, music and captivating atmosphere, as the Mòd made a welcome return to Perth after 18 years.

The Opening Mòd Concert took place in Perth Concert Hall with musical performances from some of Scotland’s most celebrated Gaelic singers and musicians.

Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean put on an entertaining show, singing alongside an all-star band led by Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson of the hugely popular folk-group Mànran.

Saturday saw a celebration of two major facets of Gaelic culture: piping and sport. Junior piping competitions saw under-18s, under-15s, and 16-18-year-olds compete for national recognition.

The senior piping event featured Premier A Grade and B Grade competitions, both with a Pìobaireachd and a March, Strathspey and Reel.

For this year’s Mòd, An Comunn Gàidhealach partnered with The Competing Pipers Association, The Army School of Bagpipe Music and Highland Drumming and the Gordon Duncan Memorial Trust to support its piping competitions, with senior piping competitions graded for the first time.

A host of additional musical competitions, including fiddle and accordion also ran across the day.

On Saturday afternoon the Mòd Shinty Cup competitions played out, marking the first time Shinty has been played in Perth for 11 years, as Tayforth and Aberdour Shinty Clubs battle for the men’s Aviemore Trophy and the women’s LearnGaelic.Scot trophy.

The Mòd Football Cup saw Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts go head to head with Glasgow Island, with Glasgow Island AFC taking the coveted trophy.

There was also coaching and development competitions will also be held for youngsters, thanks to Iomain Cholmcille and the Camanachd Association.

On Saturday evening Perth Concert Hall staged Our Language, Our Music for a very special show focusing on Perthshire’s thriving traditional music scene.

Celebrated musicians from the region, who took part, included Margaret Bennett, Patsy Reid, Pete Clark, Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton, and The Tayside Young Fiddlers all taking to the stage.

As usual, the annual Mòd Church Service took place at 3pm, this year at St John’s Kirk, and inthe evening renowned Lewis singer-songwriter Norrie MacIver and acclaimed vocalist Anne Bennett joined local Gaelic choirs for an evening of Celtic Praise at St Matthew’s Church Sanctuary.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: ‘The procession and concert were a truly unforgettable start to this year’s event, and encompassed everything the Mòd promotes and celebrates – Gaelic music, culture and community.

‘I think it’s safe to say everyone enjoyed themselves immensely and the artists who performed at our opening concert were incredible. Today we get things in full swing with the piping competitions and sports cups. There’s lots happening and the atmosphere in the city is great; we have received such a warm welcome from the people of Perth.’

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: ‘The opening concert last night was a great celebration of Gaelic language, music and culture. I have no doubt that the days ahead will showcase an array of talent in many forms. It is great to see senior piping competitions being graded for the first time and also to see camanachd being played again in Perth after a lengthy absence.’