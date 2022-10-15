Light up red for Poppy appeal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute landmarks, tourist destinations and businesses are being urged to light up red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

From castles to council buildings, schools to statues, Poppyscotland is encouraging buildings across Scotland to take part in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The charity hopes to surpass last year’s record total of around 300 buildings taking part including Ness Bridge, Eilean Donan Castle, Stornoway Town Hall and St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall.

Any building with external lighting can take part by adding red filters to the flood or up-lights to join Poppyscotland in showing support for the Armed Forces community.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign, raising more than £2 million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.

Three million poppies, handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, are on their journey around the country.

Austin Hardie, director of Poppyscotland, said: ‘It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across the Highlands and Islands lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal. This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.

‘We’ve been delighted how this idea has captured people’s imaginations and are grateful for the support of so many businesses and other organisations

‘With current concerns over energy costs, we understand not every building will be lighting up this year. But if they already have external lighting, we would encourage them to consider adding red filters in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.’

For more information about how to Light Up Red for Poppyscotland and the 2022 Scottish Poppy Appeal, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/light-up-red