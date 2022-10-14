Thought for the Week, October 14, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We read in 1 Kings 18 that Elijah had just experienced his greatest victory.

In one day both fire and rain had fallen from heaven and yet his situation had not changed. It had, in fact, got worse because Queen Jezebel had vowed to kill him.

He fled for his life and was sitting under a lone juniper tree in the desert. Discouraged and exhausted he just wanted to quit. ‘That’s enough, Lord,’ he said, ‘Leave me to die’.

We’ve all been there when we have had days when we’d like to quit. People have let us down. Things are challenging us and we can’t see a way of changing them. Health, finances, employment, family, relationships, and circumstances around us that we can’t seem to control.

But if we quit, where are we going to go? Back to depending on our own ability? Back to the situations that got us here in the first place? Back to relying on the thinking that got us here?

During these times we need strength that can only come from outside of us. Our friends and family can be there for us to encourage us but sometimes even they are part of the problem.

There is an answer. Elijah laid down, slept and an angel touched him and told him to eat because the journey was too great for him alone. God was there to provide for him when everybody else seemed to let him down. He has a larger plan in mind and He wants to give you His guidance and strength.

He is calling us back to that guidance and strength. All we need to do is ask, no matter what our circumstances, and let Him shoulder our burden.

Remember, tomorrow will be better if we trust and rely on God to make a difference in the situations we are struggling with.

Springbank Evangelical Church.