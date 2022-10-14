POLICE FILES, OCT 14 2022
Window kicked in
A 21-year old man was arrested and charged with vandalism of a property in Tarbert.
The man allegedly kicked a window, causing it to smash, around 9.30pm on Monday, October 3, at the Marine Bistro in the village’s School Road.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Dangerous driving
A 19-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving around 2.30pm on Sunday, October 2, on the A846 road at Bridgend, Islay.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.