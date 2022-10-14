Letters AA – Week 41 – October 14, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Thank you

I represented the SNP in the recent by-election, Kintyre and the Islands, caused by the sad loss of a well kent and well respected councillor, John MacAlpine.

I would just like to thank everybody that took the time to vote for me. I must also say how much I enjoyed meeting the diverse population of the ward and listening to their concerns and challenges. Things are not going to be easy in the near future and people are understandably uncomfortable with the parlous state of the UK.

My grateful thanks also to extend to Jonty Arnott for his fortitude and my indomitable election agent Councillor “Hurricane” Gordon Blair, Councillor Mark Irvine and Councillor Jan Brown. Many thanks to the volunteers, too numerous to mention, who contributed to my campaign.

Getting back to my farming roots was a real blast and I would like to thank Councillor John Armour for providing me with the inside track on agricultural affairs on the peninsula.

Finally I would like to congratulate Master Redman on being successfully elected and to the rest of the candidates who braved the public’s judgement.

Lachie Macquarie.

Remember, remember to prepare your pets early for firework season

With fireworks season fast approaching, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) is warning millions of animal owners to start preparing now if they suspect their pet may become distressed. At up to 150 decibels, fireworks can be as loud as a jet engine and, with many animals particularly sensitive to noise, this can be a traumatic and distressing time of year for dogs, cats and other pets.

On Monday, October 10, it became an offence in Scotland to purchase fireworks for children under the age of 16 under the new Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022. BVA’s Scottish Branch had campaigned alongside other organisations for stricter legislation around the sale and use of fireworks and has welcomed this ban.

BVA will also be pushing its annual #FireworkSafety campaign with the Scottish Government, Scottish SPCA and other leading organisations to raise awareness of the impact of fireworks on people and animals.

If your pet is severely distressed by fireworks or other noises, an early visit to your vet to discuss treatment options can help to keep them calm and reduce their stress in the period around Bonfire Night (November 5). It is particularly important this year as many vet practices are experiencing staff shortages, meaning owners may need to allow more time to secure an appointment.

A phobia of fireworks can be effectively treated with behaviour-modification techniques, administered with professional input, and owner commitment and patience. For less-severely affected animals BVA is offering simple evidence-based advice to help owners make informed decisions about their pets’ health and welfare this fireworks season.

Five top tips to help keep your pets calm during fireworks:

Prepare a den for your pet around two weeks before fireworks season and give them praise when they are relaxed there, so they come to view it as a safe retreat.

Use pheromone products next to the den and around the home. These are scents that we can’t smell but can help to reduce a pet’s stress.

Provide background noise and close curtains and windows on nights when fireworks are expected.

Remain calm yourself. Never punish your pet – remember, if they toilet in the house it’s not their fault.

Move small pets, such as rabbits and guinea pigs, to a quiet place indoors when fireworks are expected, and provide lots of bedding to mask the sounds.

British Veterinary Association President Malcolm Morley, said: ‘The loud noises and bright flashes that delight crowds during fireworks season can prove extremely frightening for our pets. We encourage all owners to make themselves aware of the specific symptoms of noise phobia in their animal and to contact their veterinary practice now to discuss any potential issues.

‘Veterinary services across the country continue to experience unprecedented pressures and we know that this is making it harder for some clients to get appointments. But the fear responses we see among some pets can be extreme and distressing so if you suspect your pet may be affected, we recommend seeking advice early rather than risking an emergency visit with a traumatised or injured pet.’

Signs of distress can vary among different animals. While some pets show obvious signs such as panting, drooling and attempts to escape, there are also more subtle signs that owners should be aware of, including restlessness, toileting in the house, changes to facial expression, reluctance to be on their own or other changes in behaviour. Cats often hide while rabbits may keep very still and thump the ground with their back feet.

Nina Ross, British Veterinary Association.