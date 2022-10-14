Leader – AA – Week 41 – Oct 14 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Transformational works

The CARS project works are going to completely transform another Lochgilphead business space due to work kicking off between Lochgilphead’s Colchester Square and Argyll Street this month.

Credit goes to the local authority and their project officer James Lafferty, as well as Historic Environment Scotland, who have helped turn several struggling buildings, decaying inside and out, through age or non-use, into bright and inviting spaces again, that can serve a valuable purpose in re-energising, and promoting trade in town centres and prominent village buildings in the region.

For pure nostalgia at least, it is brilliant to look back at grainy Victorian street scenes in Argyll and see continuity in the layout of the main streets of towns like Lochgilphead, Inveraray and Campbeltown.

Elsewhere, Mid Argyll has been incredibly generous in helping people caught up in conflict get access to basic essentials, by donating to Mid Argyll Helps Ukraine’s appeal, items which filled a huge lorry this week.

It was a real team effort, from Ukrainian refugees loading boxes, to a free-of-charge lorry from a haulier doing business there, and surplus equipment from the Mid Argyll hospital that would have otherwise have gone to landfill. What a community effort!