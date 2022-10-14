Lead drummer sought for pipe band

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band has a vacancy for new leading drummer to help them progress next season.

The band, which has 16 pipers and ‘a small number of drummers’ across its three sections, is looking for someone to be lead drummer and drive on the band after it completed its first season in grade 3B, including performing at that level at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow in the summer.

The band want a lead drummer who could bring more drummers into the band with them to increase their numbers.

A spokesperson wrote on the Mid Argyll PB Facebook page: We’d be delighted to hear from anyone interested in the position who may want to look at a more hybrid approach to being Leading Drummer.

‘The pandemic has taught a lot of pipe bands that meeting regularly is not necessary, with technological advances available via Zoom etc.

‘If this option sounds more appealing, with less frequent in-person, full band practices, please contact Stephen Clark, pipe major, to discuss in more detail.