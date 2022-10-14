Language-learning day for pupils

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll youngsters adopted a continental diet for the day after learning pleasantries in a language they had never been taught before.

Marking European Day of Languages on Monday September 26, pupils in both primary and secondary school learned how to say simple expressions like ‘hello’, ‘goodbye’ and ‘thank you’ in a range of languages spoken across Europe.

Started by the Council of Europe in 2001, the human rights organisation based in Strasbourg which covers 46 member states and 700 million people – Mid Argyll’s young people used the languages day to hear words many of them use on a daily basis.

Catherine Kemp, principal teacher of modern languages at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, said: ‘Here at Lochgilphead Joint Campus we teach French, Spanish and German, but the department has been celebrating European Day of Languages for several years.

‘Through simple activities, we want pupils to make connections between their own language, the languages they learn and even new ones. We want them to have an awareness of other languages so that they realise that some words are similar to, or sound like, ones they already use.

This year, the celebration was extended to the High School Learning Centre and the P7 class.

‘The primary children looked at greetings and essential words for conveying courtesies in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German.

‘This was illustrated in posters for display in the primary school.

‘In the high school and the Learning Centre, pupils chose three new languages and researched words and phrases in these, that they already knew from the language(s) they are currently studying.

‘They used the Linguascope website and could listen to and repeat these new words.

‘From a teaching point of view, this all helps with literacy skills across the curriculum.

‘From a pupil point of view, they also enjoy the opportunity to learn about different cultures.’