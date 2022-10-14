It’s a ‘no’ and ‘who knows?’ for wind farm plans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It’s a ‘no’ in Knapdale – for now at least – to the latest wind farm application in the peninsula.

Argyll and Bute Council rejected the plan by German-owned Energiekontor UK for Rowan Wind Farm, being pursued by German-owned Energiekontor UK Ltd.

The plan was met with three recommendations for rejection from West Kintyre, East Kintyre, and Tarbert and Skipness community councils.

As reported by the Advertiser in March this year, the site, if successfully completed, would have seen the installation of 13 turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 200m and the capacity to generate 85.8MW plus 5MW of battery storage.

Glasgow Prestwick Airport (GPA) also objected to the Rowan plan, citing navigational concerns because of potential interference from the turbines for its air traffic for transatlantic routes.

Details of the council’s recommendation to reject the Rowan application will go to Holyrood before a public inquiry is held by the local authority in the near future.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘The council as planning authority agreed with the recommendation to object to the proposal for the reasons outlined in the report.

‘The objection means the Scottish Government will be notified. The objection from the council instigates the requirement for a public local inquiry to be held.’

Bob Chicken, an outgoing member of Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, was happy to see the brakes put on the project.

He said: ‘This part of the world is a ‘dark sky destination’, people come here for stargazing and astronomy, as well as to escape the light pollution in the cities.

‘The imposition of these huge turbines would affect the landscape, with their flashing red lights. Turbines of this size, from 200m-230m from ground to blade tip, are extremely imposing on the landscape.

‘The tourism trade is important to both Knapdale and Kintyre peninsulas and this will only chip away at it after two quieter years for visitors due to the pandemic.

‘What is the benefit to the local area? We would all be affected by such a large-scale development.

‘It’s not like they even make the turbines here any more – there’s a perfectly good facility near Campbeltown lying empty that would be a huge employer for the area again.’

Meanwhile, a new windfarm application has sprung up at Glasvaar, near Kilmartin and four miles northwest of Lochgilphead.

The plan, put forward by Irish company EPower, would see 11 turbines installed there.

Arcus Consultancy Services, which outlined the plan’s design, said: ‘The development has been fully considered against all relevant national and local planning policies.

‘Care has been taken in the design of the development to avoid unacceptable environmental and amenity effects.

‘Environmental effects have been comprehensively considered, and it is determined that together with appropriate mitigation, the vast majority of effects would be minor to negligible in terms of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) regulations.’

A Dunadd Community Council spokesperson said: ‘We do not comment on individual wind farm applications. We can help residents with any concerns or comments to make around plans towards the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee documents.

‘We are conscious of capital inducements offered to communities in advance of planning applications being accepted, so our position is to stay neutral on wind farm planning applications while making residents aware of them.’

The Glasvaar site is close to Kilmartin Glen, an area with multiple sites of historic and archeological interest.

In the council’s planning application summary for Glasvaar, Kilmartin’s famous ancient cupmarked stone was detailed as a constraint to the proposal.

A spokesperson for Kilmartin Museum was unavailable for comment at the time of going to print.

The council is expected to decide on the Glasvaar proposal by late January 2023.