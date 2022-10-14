Inveraray pier group’s warming ceilidh

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was heel, toe an’ awa’ they go towards a new pier in Inveraray harbour, thanks to a fundraising ceilidh held in the town on Sunday October 9.

The Inveraray Pier Fund sits around a quarter of the way to its £100,000 target for both the purchase and restoration of the famous town landmark.

Jointly driven by local group Inspire Inveraray and Inveraray Community Council, one of the group’s committee members, Linda Divers, said: ‘It was a good day, with great music, including talent from Mid Argyll like young Bryce Griffin on the pipes, Callum MacDonald on the accordion and Jacquie Kerr singing.

‘There was also Dave Anderson, Celtic Mashup, with John MacKay, as well as Mikey Clark.

‘We would like to thank Robin Campbell for the excellent job he did as MC.

‘We were delighted to raise around £1,400 through the raffle alone, and that’s before we add food sales to the total raised. It was a very worthwhile day and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves.

‘Thanks to Kris and staff at the George Hotel for hosting event, while we want to say a huge thanks to all who donated prizes for raffle and gave donations to the fund on the day.

‘We would equally like to thank everyone for coming out on the day, despite the awful weather, because without these donations and the huge support from the community, we wouldn’t be so close to owning and opening the pier.’

For more information on the group’s fundraising activities this autumn, and their vision for a restored community-owned pier, visit their website, inveraraypier.scot

A healthy queue formed at the bar for a warming drink. NO_AA41ceilidh03

The George Hotel hosted the ceilidh. NO_AA41ceilidh04

A marquee was set up at the George Hotel for the ceilidh. NO_AA41ceilidh05