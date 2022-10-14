History Society hears Falklands talk

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Inveraray History Society welcomed a military veteran to its meeting last week to talk about the Falklands War.

Thanks to Air Commodore Andrew Lambert, Inveraray History Society’s new season got off to a ‘flying’ start, with the visit of the military historian, who has published numerous works on defence issues.

Sue Campbell, secretary of Inveraray Hoistory Society, said: ‘Andrew’s extensive career included running the Royal Air Force’s ‘Top Gun’ school and commanding in the Falkland Islands after the conflict.

Andrew’s talk covered The Falklands’ fascinating history as far back as 1493 when pre-eminent colonial powers, Spain and Portugal, divided up that part of the world between them, although the archipelago was not officially mapped until the Spanish included the islands as ‘Terra Incognita’ in 1760.

The islands then changed hands several times between France, Spain and Great Britain until 1982, when the Argentinians invaded and raised their flag to claim the Falkland Islands, forcing the Governor, Rex Hunt, to surrender on April 2, 1982.

‘The society was given an overall view of the complexity of the situation involving the navy, army and air force, with Andrew emphasising the huge loss of ships suffered by the navy and the courage of all the men involved.

‘Argentina lost 680 men in the conflict, compared to 259 British service people

losing their lives.’

There is another link between the town and service people involved in the conflict, with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards’ colours laid up in the sanctuary of Inveraray Parish

Church.