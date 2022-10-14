Bishop blesses church garden

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Bishop Brian McGee, Bishop of the RC Diocese of Argyll and the Isles, visited Lochgilphead on October 4 to bless the newly created Laudato Si Garden in the grounds of St Margaret’s Church.

The parish’s Justice and Peace Group has been working on the garden since the end of lockdown. Parishioner Cecelia Rees had drawn up designs for the garden in 2019, but the pandemic halted progress.

The concept of the garden had been to attract pollinators and encourage

biodiversity, in keeping with Pope Francis’s aims to be better stewards of our common home as laid out in his document ‘Laudato Si’.

As we emerged from the pandemic, however, it was seen that more and more people were facing economic problems, and it was decided that the garden would aim to grow produce that could be donated to those in need.

The group contacted Karen McCurry, manager of the MS Centre, who already has a

scheme to provide food. She welcomed the offer and now the fruit and

vegetables produced by the Laudato Si Garden will be channelled through the

Centre.

Parishioner Phil Connor, with Cecelia’s guidance, has done much of the

spadework in the garden. The Justice and Peace Group is grateful to

parishioners and the wider community for donations of plants, tyres to create

raised beds – even manure has been gifted.

Bishop Brian came to St Margaret’s on the feast day of St Francis, the saint

famous for caring for creation, and October 4 was the last day of the month-

long Season of Creation, a time when churches join ecumenically to renew

commitment to caring for the planet.