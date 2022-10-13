Islay distillery buys hotel

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen has been bought by nearby Ardbeg Distillery.

The Islay Hotel, which opened 11 years ago following an extensive rebuild, went on the market this summer. ‘The original partners who developed the hotel are looking to retire and allow new owners to take forward the hotel on its next development phase,’ explained the sales brochure from the agent Christie & Co.

The 13 bedroom hotel, 120 seat restaurant and whisky bar on Charlotte Street, which has a core staff of 12 and double that in peak months, was on sale for for £2.5million, according to the UK’s largest online property website.

It is ‘highly profitable’ with a ‘stable’ £1.3million pre-Covid turnover, the brochure said, due to a ‘thriving tourist trade driven by whisky, birdwatching, golf and fishing.’

Islay has nine working distilleries, and three more under construction. Port Ellen Distillery is due to reopen in 2024 after being closed for 40 years. Portintruan, between Port Ellen and Laphroaig, is due to start distilling in 2024. Laggan Bay Distillery at Glenegedale, close to the island’s airport, was granted planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council this August.

A planning application for the ili Distillery at Gearach Farm, Port Charlotte, is awaiting a decision. If approved, that would bring the total number of whisky distilleries on Islay to 13 within a few years.

This month Ardbeg, one of three ‘Kildalton’ distilleries east of Port Ellen, announced it had purchased the Islay Hotel, which it says is ‘already a destination for whisky lovers’, drawing ‘tens of thousands of the whisky’s fans each year’.

‘This multi-million-pound investment offers Ardbeg the opportunity to create a world-class whisky and hospitality experience a short distance from where it has been making its untamed smoky whisky for more than 200 years,’ a distillery spokesperson said.

‘Ardbeg has long held the interests of Islay’s people close to its heart. So when the chance came to invest in the town of Port Ellen by acquiring the popular Islay Hotel, the distillery team jumped at the chance. With missives concluded, the brand aims to complete the sale and take ownership on October 31 2022.

‘Running the hotel as a going concern, Ardbeg looks forward to offering outstanding hospitality to Islay residents, tourists and Ardbeg fans, long into the future.

‘The purchase is the latest in a series of substantial investments Ardbeg has made on the island. The distillery recently built a new still house and enhanced its visitor experience. Furthermore, it is currently partnering to build a new community hub in Port Ellen, and has made direct contributions to roads and pathways. In July, Ardbeg pledged to donate £1million to Islay causes from the record-breaking sale of Ardbeg’s oldest ever whisky, the 1975 Cask No. 3.’

President and CEO Thomas Moradpour said: ‘Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years. And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland, by purchasing the Islay Hotel and creating a world-class whisky and hospitality experience. We look forward to welcoming whisky fans from Islay and around the globe.’