Announcements – October 14, 2022

BIRTH

MACALISTER – TRINCO – Karen and Fabio are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Camilla Lillias Trinco, on October 9, 2022, in Gelnhausen, Germany. A precious granddaughter for Archie and Lillias, Tarbert, and Rina and the late Giuseppe, Italy.

DIAMOND WEDDING

MCDOUGALL – TAYLOR – On October 19, 1962 at Castlehill Church, Campbeltown, James McDougall, Tarbert, to Norma Lesley Taylor, Campbeltown. Present address: 143 Paterson Avenue, Irvine, Ayrshire.

DEATHS

MCAULAY – Suddenly after a tragic accident at home, 26 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, on October 3, 2022, Ian Kerr McAulay, in his 60th year, much loved husband of Andrina, loving dad of Elizabeth, Christopher, Vikki, Ian and Alexander and an adored papa and granda. Funeral service will take place on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12.30 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A cremation service will be held in Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, October 20 at 2.15 p.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Diabetes UK.

SAVAGE – On October 9, 2022, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Jean Savage, née Cameron, aged 76 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Debbie and dearly loved granny of Cameron and Iona. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church on Monday, October 17, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Bright colours welcome. Flowers or donations if desired to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

WARD – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 11, 2022, Jane Huie McDonald (Sheena) in her 86th year, 4 Castlepark, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Rodney Ward, loving mum of Fiona, Alastair and the late Angus, mother-in-law of John Mason, loving granny of Connor and Caleb and a much loved sister of Anne. Sheena’s funeral will take place on Friday, October 14 at 1.00 pm in the Highland Parish Church, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. We will travel along Argyll Street down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the Highland Parish Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Sheena along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Diabetes UK and the Scottish Charitable Air Ambulance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCCONNACHIE – The family of the late Ishobel Mary McConnachie (née MacAlpine) wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards, home baking and beautiful floral tributes received in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to all the staff in the Acute ward and Sunshine Room of the Campbeltown Hospital for their care and kindness over the last few months, Marion McDonald for a comforting service, Kenny Blair and all at T.A. Blair Funeral Directors for professional guidance and support, The Glen Bar and Restaurant, Carradale for excellent catering and hospitality and to all who paid their last respects at Saddell and Carradale Parish Church and afterwards, at Brackley Cemetery. A generous collection was made by those in attendance to the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

– Sealladh-na-Mara, Carradale.

MCNEILL – John McNeill. Thanks to family, friends and neighbours for cards, kind words and offers of help. Rev Anne McIvor for moving service; Nick and Robbie for eulogy and reading; doctors and nurses, Yvonne, Juliet and Maggie; Julius Weeks for organ playing; T.A. Blair Ltd for their professional service; Joe for the pipes and Maggie and her team for their hard work in providing an excellent tea. Thanking all who attended the service and who paid their respects at the roadside. Collection raised £883.85 to be divided between Macmillan nurses, Kintyre Locality and the R.N.L.I.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACPHERSON – In loving memory of my father Finlay, who passed away twenty five years ago on October 13, 1997.

Loved and missed always.

– Janice.

MUIR – Precious memories of Ian, a dearly loved husband and dad.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

– Love Ellen and Maurice xx

MUIR – Precious memories of Ian, a loving dad, father-in-law and grandad, who fell asleep on October 17 2002.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.