Resident’s plea for ‘responsibility’ over broken glass

A Lochgilphead resident is worried broken glass on the town’s pavements will cause someone a serious injury.

Peter Laing, who lives in the town, was horrified at the large chards of broken glass littering a popular town walking route.

He said: ‘I swept up some broken glass near Manse Brae and Woody Lane this evening, to try to make the area safer for the public and for dogs walking.

‘Someone had smashed up several bottles and left them scattered, rather than putting them in the nearby bin. Please can whoever did it, realise that they did could have caused a nasty injury to someone, or even a cat or dog.

‘Next time, do the right thing, keep the area tidy and show a bit of responsibility.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Litter incidents such as broken glass can be reported through the council’s website (www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/report-it) by including the location details and information on the litter found.

‘Alternatively, call the Contact Centre on 01546 605522 to report littering.’