Correction: coffee morning venue
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
In last Friday’s feature titled ‘A sense of community in Argyll’s talking newspapers’, we stated that Argyll Talking Newspapers’ fundraising coffee morning on October 22 is being held in the Ardrishaig Parish Church hall – it is, in fact, being held in Lochgilphead Baptist Church hall on October 22.
We apologise for this error.