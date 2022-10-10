Mid Argyll rugby players contribute towards West League demolition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Allan Glens 15

Oban Lorne 76

Under 18s West League

Mid Argyll rugby trio Murray Macdonald, Ethan Thomas and Gordon Maclean joined a mixed Oban Lorne side for a powerful performance at Bishopbriggs on Saturday.

Allan Glens started strongly and enjoyed the majority of the early possession with strong driving play and too many penalties being conceded by a mixed Oban team featuring players from Oban/Mid Argyll/Mull and Lochaber.

Some strong goal line defence saw them repel the home surges time and again.

Against the run of play, Oban managed to break out and some slick hands saw the ball moved out wide for Coll Mackay to dive over in the corner for the the first try of the game and his first try of the season, in his first game for the Under 18s.

This got the boys into gear and produced two tries from MacDonald, which he converted himself, and one from Allan Glens which saw the visitors take a 19-5 lead at half time.

Oban had a bit of a reshuffle at half time, with Archie Campbell, who had played the first half for Glens, coming onto the wing, while Innes Connel swapped sides to allow the visitors to have a full complement of players.

Campbell made an instant impact with a score under the posts with his first touch of the ball, again converted by Macdonald.

Campbell scored a second before the Glens captain was shown a red card after strongly disputing a yellow given to a team member for a try-denying high tackle.

With Oban enjoying a numerical advantage the flood gates opened. Fergus Taylor, Campbell, Gregor Warnock, Malcolm Macintyre and Finlay Brown added tries.

This spurred Glens back into action and they scored a couple of tries in quick succession as the Oban boys lost a bit of organisation with their backs being rotated to keep the contest even.

Oban responded, with Campbell scoring his fourth try, this time converted by Fergus Taylor, and the final play of the game saw Maclean burst clear to score after another great break and offload.

A fantastic team performance all round considering the lack of training as a team, with boys coming from all across the region and beyond.

Next game is against Hamilton U18s on October 30.