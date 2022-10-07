Wind farm application lodged for 11 turbines near Kilmartin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plans have been unveiled for a wind farm comprising 11 turbines to be situated in Mid Argyll.

EPower has lodged the proposal with Argyll and Bute Council for Glasvaar Wind Farm, on the site on land east of Kilmartin and northeast of Lochgilphead.

A design and access statement says that it is planned for the wind farm to be in place for 30 years.

Plans are now available to be viewed and commented on by the public.

A decision from the council’s planning officers is expected by late January.

The design and access statement by Arcus Consultancy Services said: ‘The development has been fully considered against all relevant national and local planning policies.

‘Care has been taken in the design of the development to avoid unacceptable environmental and amenity effects, whilst ensuring that the development can make a significant contribution to the UK’s requirement for renewable energy generation, deliverable in a short timeframe.

‘Following a detailed assessment of the principle of the development and the likely effects that it will have on the environmental receptors, the development has been found to be in compliance with the relevant national and local policy on low carbon and renewable energy development.

‘It is central to the consideration of planning applications for renewable energy to understand that Scotland has declared a climate emergency.

‘This cannot be understated and should drive towards a positive determination of this application.’

The statement added: ‘Notably, the environmental effects have been comprehensively considered, and it is determined that together with appropriate mitigation, the vast majority of effects would be minor to negligible in terms of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) regulations.

‘Determination of the planning application for the development requires careful and balanced consideration, taking into account the extent of compliance with the relevant ABLDP (Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan) policies and other material considerations listed throughout this statement.

‘Crucially, consideration must also be given to the key issues at both a national and global level with regards to tackling climate change and the need to further increase renewable energy generation on a large scale.

‘Particularly whilst we are in the midst of a climate emergency, a key concern currently at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s programme.

‘Taking into account all relevant national and local policies, and material considerations, the development is considered to be in compliance with these policies and considerations.

‘It is therefore respectfully requested that this application is granted planning permission, subject to appropriate conditions as may be agreed with the council.’