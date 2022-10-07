Thought for the Week, October 7 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

In these times of great change, many of us can be fearful for the future.

We are living at a time when there are many uncertainties in our nation and in our world.

And in our personal lives there can be so many things that may cause us to worry – 0ur health, our finances, our work, our families.

Where can we turn for help?

‘Where does my help come from?’ That was the question the psalmist asked in Psalm 121 – often referred to as the travellers’ psalm.

It was sung thousands of years ago by Jewish pilgrims as they travelled the dangerous road up to Jerusalem, through an area renowned for bandits and robbers.

Where does our help come from as we travel through life?

It is no wonder that we long for security – to know that everything will be alright.

Lasting security is not going to be found in kings and governments, in wealth, in friends or family – or even in religion.

What is the answer that the psalm gives? It is found in one place only. ‘My help comes from the Lord the maker of heaven and earth.’

The psalm tells us that God is able to care for us through every situation in life and even take us safely through death.

How can we know this safe way through life? It is only by following Jesus. He is the way.

It is interesting that our late Queen chose this psalm to be sung at her funeral.

She personally had faith in Jesus Christ and knew him as her guide through life and her hope for eternity.

Campbeltown Free Church.