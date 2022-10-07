Red Star back on cup duty

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star return to action tomorrow (Saturday) when they host Ayrshire cracks Kilbirnie United in the Scottish Amateur Cup first round.

After progressing in the West of Scotland Amateur Cup, the Mid Argyll men are turning to the ‘Scottish’ as they seek a double cup run.

Star are back in action after a two-week hiatus, with a break over the traditional late September bank holiday weekend for amateur clubs, and a postponement last Saturday when bad weather put paid to their planned trip to play Glenvale Carlton in Paisley.

Their opponents are currently fifth in the third tier of the Ayrshire league, with nine points from seven games played.

Manager Colin Weir said ahead of the tie: ‘We’re looking forward to the game. We haven’t put too many cup runs together outwith the league cups in the SAFL so we would like to do well in the Scottish and the West this season.

‘There’s the added incentive of an Argyll derby against Rhu Amateurs in the next round so we will be giving it our all to win the game.

‘The squad is looking strong and our only injury concern as of the start of the week is Keir Whitefield who has a hamstring injury.’

Kick off tomorrow (Saturday) is 2pm at the Joint Campus’ synthetic pitch.