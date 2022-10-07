Misty shot lands second place in pic comp
A stop in Tarbet led to an amateur photographer bagging second prize in a prestigious photo competition.
Vince Campbell, visiting from Penrith in Cumbria, took a picture from Cruach Tairbeirt, Tarbet looking out onto Loch Lomond – and submitting it to the Royal Meteorological Society’s Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 competition earned him the runner-up spot in their Best Mobile category.
An early morning trek with dogs Oscar and Ollie revealed this beautiful misty scene to Vince, which he called ‘Scotch (sic) Mist’. He said: ‘The woods, the alps, the loch and Ben Lomond were bathed in mist. This shot was taken just before the sun put in an appearance.’